Kenya Moore of The Real Housewives of Atlanta hit the net earlier today to offer a glimpse into her uber secret wedding day.

The 50-year-old beauty queen shared a ‘Flashback Friday’ clip from her wedding day of herself rolling around in the sand in her wedding gown singing Beyonce’s ‘Drunk in Love’.

My wedding day just over 3 months ago was the happiest day of my life,” I met the man of my dreams who loved me beyond measure. I felt blessed, loved, beautiful and whole. No one can take away this feeling from me. The moment I fell in love with you I learned the true meaning of love…Patience, kindness, forgiveness… just to start. Thank you Marc for making me your wife, your best friend and you ride or die. I hope I make you as happy as you have made me.

On a related note, your favorite blawgger bumped into Kenya and her new ‘husband’ while vacationing in Martha’s Vineyard and spoke about it in one of my Periscope videos (click HERE if you missed that).

Yeah… I saw Kenya but I was on vacation as well. I wasn’t trying to take pictures. I decided to speak to her because I wanted her to see me just like I saw her. As stated in my Periscope, I spoke, made some observations and kept it moving.

We’re they cuddled up? Nope. Not at all. But perhaps Kenya’s new hubby isn’t the type to show affection in public. Whatever the case, they were alone… with each other… chilling at the bar.

Does that mean they’re married? Nope.

My overall assessment of the situation is that Kenya is using this all to her advantage and our skepticism is what’s keeping her relevant.

Is it real, is it fake? Nobody knows but Kenya and Marc Daly. But since she’s on a ‘reality show’ you can rest assured that she’s going to milk every last drop out of the fact that the nuptials are questionable.

Isn’t that what the ‘reality show’ game is all about?

Expect short video snippets and more photos to be released all the way up and through the premiere date of the 10th season.

Kenya is going to play the game until the very end… and IF (and I do mean “IF”) she’s truly married, she’s going to keep that under wraps until she either gets compensated for the information or busted.

We’ll see this all unfold during season 10 of RHOA and it will be ratings gold… at least Bravo hopes so.