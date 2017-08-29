NEWSFLASH! Reima Houston , the trans woman who tried to extort Bobby V. has been finally busted trying to trick another straight male.

[Disclaimer: This is an open post. This post will not be censored or moderated. Disqus may automatically moderate certain words considered offensive. There are no rules in ‘Open Posts’ so enter at your own risk.]

In the video below, which was recorded July 9th (just a few weeks before Reima Houston tried to trick Bobby V. into believing that he was about to get some free and easy punanny), Reima attempts to convince her Uber driver that she once danced at several high profile strip clubs.

Reima mentions Magic City, Onyx, and Follies and tells the unidentifieds driver that she once made up to $6,000 a month dancing.

She/he also proceeds to lead the man into believing that he is a natural born woman, while snickering to his live stream viewers.

[READ: Aaron McCorkle (aka Reima Houston) Speaks Out After Bobby V. Extortion Allegations (VIDEO)]

Earlier this week, Houston celebrated online when her extortion charges where dropped because Bobby V. didn’t bother to show up to court (click HERE if you missed that).

As stated in my LIVE periscope video earlier this week, I believe Bobby V. was a no show because he was booked at a show in Charlotte, NOT because he didn’t have proof of being extorted for his shoes and keys.

[READ: Meet Aaron McCorkle, Bobby V’s Trans Accuser… ]

Whatever the case, if this newly recovered video is any indication, I’m sure Mr. Mccorkle is still up to his old tricks.

Thoughts?