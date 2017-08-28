Angie Stone Reveals Usher’s Atlanta “Jane Doe” + Spills More Tea On Herpes Case… (VIDEO)

It’s official. Singer Angie Stone has added herself into the mix of Usher Raymond’s controversial herpes lawsuit!

As you know, Usher has been barraged with a slew of lawsuits surrounding his STD status and just last month, an anonymous Georgia woman slapped him with one for $20 million with claims he’d infected her as well (click HERE if you missed that).

Now Angie Stone is spilling more tea about the situation, as she’s quite familiar with Usher’s Atlanta jump off.

Details below…

First and foremost, did y’all know Angie Stone had a radio show?? Neither did I… but apparently she’s one of the first to secure an interview with Usher’s Atlanta area “Jane Doe”.

The interview hasn’t been released but Stone leaked a snipped of it to youtube…

Angie recently visited the ‘Streetz Morning Takeover’ radio show in Atlanta, to share details about the exclusive interview with co-host Young Joc (of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta).

According to Stone, it was Jane Doe’s ex-publicist who started all the drama after stealing info from the victim’s phone and selling info to tabloids.

“She was downloading something [from the victim’s phone] to a computer, the ex-publicist ratchetly took everything and started selling information that she had stolen off of this young woman’s phone. They had text messages going back and forth between her and Usher [about herpes].”

Stone was also grilled about her interview with Usher’s accuser, whose identity had been withheld from the public, but she revealed the woman’s first name is “Laura”.

When asked why Laura decided to sue the superstar for $20 million, Angie states that Laura’s only reason for suing Usher is to ‘jump ahead’ of the situation to get control of it.

[Sidebar: Not buying it. But I digress.]

Angie also states that Laura’s ex-publicist will be going to jail as a result of her actions.

For the record, when Stone was asked why Laura wasn’t suing the publicist instead of Usher, Angie says the accuser didn’t want to sue at all, but now that her life has been affected by the publicist’s actions, she’s now suing Usher.

[Sidebar: Makes sense… I guess. Since the publicist doesn’t have any money and was SELLING the info, why not sue the superstar involved so that you can DEFINITELY get paid? *sigh*]

Usher has since responded to the suit stating that the woman should have protected HERSELF during their casual sex encounter (click HERE if you missed that).

Also, I would be remiss not to mention that Angie pointed out in her interview snippet with Laura, that the “victim” has been involved with several high profile relationships with celebs in the past….

This could get interesting.

What do you think about Angie Stone’s involvement in Usher’s STD Scandal?