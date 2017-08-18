Singer/Actress LeToya Luckett is off the market (again).

The former Destiny’s Child member clearly hasn’t given up on love after her 2 month ‘secret’ marriage to relationship expert, Rob Hill, Sr. ended in divorce.

[FLASHBACK: LeToya Luckett Quietly Divorces Rob Hill, Sr. After Secret Marriage… ]

Luckett is now happily engaged to a Texas businessman who recently popped the question in front of family and friends.

Details + video of the proposal below…

Luckett posted the photo above of her huge rock with the following caption:

“Yes yeeeesssss” on his Burfday!! #issaengagement #GodShowedout #HesaGoodManSavanah #LoveWins #8/16/17″

LeToya reportedly took her boyfriend, Tommicus Walker, out to dinner Thursday evening for a surprise birthday party but he flipped the script when he surprised HER by proposing marriage. Her brother, Gavin Luckett, captured the moment for social media…

That one time @letoyaluckett planned a surprise Bday dinner for @iamtwalk2 but he had a bigger surprise for her 💍 Congrats y'all!!! A post shared by Gavin Luckett🇨🇱🎹🔊🔥 (@g_luck) on Aug 17, 2017 at 2:30am PDT

The happy news comes less than a year after news broke that Luckett had secretly married and divorced Rob Hill, whom she married in January of 2016 and split from two months later.

Their divorce was finalized last spring with a clause that neither could speak on the breakup, however Luckett shared the following tidbit via an appearance on The Breakfast Club a few months back:

Anytime you open up and allow yourself to love and love hard, that’s the risk you take of it possibly not working out. And although we really did love and care for each other, it just didn’t turn out the way we wanted it to.

Certainly can’t hate on her for moving on…