Singer/Actress LeToya Luckett is off the market (again).
The former Destiny’s Child member clearly hasn’t given up on love after her 2 month ‘secret’ marriage to relationship expert, Rob Hill, Sr. ended in divorce.
[FLASHBACK: LeToya Luckett Quietly Divorces Rob Hill, Sr. After Secret Marriage… ]
Luckett is now happily engaged to a Texas businessman who recently popped the question in front of family and friends.
Details + video of the proposal below…
Luckett posted the photo above of her huge rock with the following caption:
“Yes yeeeesssss” on his Burfday!! #issaengagement #GodShowedout #HesaGoodManSavanah #LoveWins #8/16/17″
LeToya reportedly took her boyfriend, Tommicus Walker, out to dinner Thursday evening for a surprise birthday party but he flipped the script when he surprised HER by proposing marriage. Her brother, Gavin Luckett, captured the moment for social media…
The happy news comes less than a year after news broke that Luckett had secretly married and divorced Rob Hill, whom she married in January of 2016 and split from two months later.
Their divorce was finalized last spring with a clause that neither could speak on the breakup, however Luckett shared the following tidbit via an appearance on The Breakfast Club a few months back:
Anytime you open up and allow yourself to love and love hard, that’s the risk you take of it possibly not working out. And although we really did love and care for each other, it just didn’t turn out the way we wanted it to.
Certainly can’t hate on her for moving on…
All I can say is, " HALLELUJAH GOD!" 🙌🏾 My heart is full of pure JOY!! I just want to say THANK YOU for all of the L ❤️ve & blessings me & my fiancé ( OMG yaassss feels so good to say fiancé )😩🙌🏾😂 and I have received over the last few days! Tommi & I can't thank you enough!! Well, here's a Lil inside scoop from the other nights "Surprise" Burfday dinner turned engagement party. This is a clip from the video montage he put together that had me in tears. As the wall at Ocean prime Dallas rolled back revealing my family & his. BRUH! I was so shocked 😳😩 the surprise was supposed to be on him ! Not me! 😂 anyhoo! I'm over the moon & overjoyed. I gave @essence the real deets on how we met & how The L❤️ve of my life pulled off one of the most beautiful moments in our lives. GO TO essence.com or simply click the link in their @essence Instagram bio for more details!!! I'm geeked!! 🙌🏾😉👰🏽💍❤️ #Repost @essence ・・・ So, we have a bone to pick with Letoya Luckett. Girl, how are you gonna let us watch this video of you & your fiancé after we put on our makeup?!We look crazy with our mascara running. For more on their journey hit the 🔗 in our bio.