Stephanie Mills attended Tyler Perry’s cast party for ‘The Haves and The Have Nots’ a few weeks ago at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta.

The legendary songstress took to Instagram to share a few shots and may have inadvertently spilled tea about Perry’s ‘secret’ marriage.

That ‘Snitch’ notes that R&B singer Stephanie Mills may have let the cat out of the bag with this picture of Gelila sporting a wedding band and referring to her as Tyler Perry’s wife.

Perry and his ‘secret’ girlfriend, Ethiopian model Gelila Bekele, gave birth to their first child back in 2014 (click HERE if you missed that).

Tyler has yet to make any announcement about his relationship status, so I guess Gelila is now his ‘secret’ wife.

If true, congratulations to the happy couple.

What do you think?

Did Tyler Perry secretly wife up his baby mama?