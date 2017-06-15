Rumor Update: #RHOA Kenya Moore is NOT Married (Wedding Resort Denies Reports)…

Newsflash! Kenya Moore is NOT married… DUH!

I told you yesterday that Moore’s newly wedded status was questionable being that her closet family members were still in Atlanta while she was frolicking on the beach in a veil.

Well, it was only a matter a time before someone who “cared’ did some digging and apparently it’s been determined that the Real “Housewife” really did NOT get married… at least according to the St. Lucia resort she reportedly tied the knot at.

The wedding rumor began circulating that Kenya married a man at Anse Chastanet resort in St. Lucia over the weekend after blogger Tamara Tattles “leaked” a few blurry photos online, stating:

I am often amazed that I have spies everywhere, but a Tamara Tattles Spy has sent photographs which appear to show Kenya getting married. Full disclosure, I have stayed at Anse Chastanet and it appears that is the location of the wedding. I recognize those rocks at the end of the beach. However, the foliage in the photos don’t really make sense for the guests who claimed to be staying on Jade Mountain which is the private, more expensive part at the top of the resort. It is a view from the garden rooms of Anse Chastanet.

Well RadarOnline reached out to the resort and received confirmation that Kenya was there, but there was no wedding:

“A wedding did not take place at Anse Chastanet,” a representative for the hotel told Radar. “Her friends stayed here, and Kenya Moore spent quite a bit of time at the resort and at the beach.”

I told y’all all it would take was someone who cared diligent enough to conduct a search for more evidence.

See… a simple phone call deaded that whole wedding rumor.

The outlet also reports that Kenya was there for “work,” stating:

A separate source close to production told Radar that Moore was actually just on a work trip.

