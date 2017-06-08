WTF?!? Mary J. Blige Ordered To Pay Spousal Support to Kendu Isaacs…

Welp… it’s official. Mary J. Blige has to cut a huge check to her estranged husband, Kendu Isaacs for spousal support.

The successful songstress has been battling her ex in a vicious divorce for months and now a judge has ordered her to pay him support while the divorce continues.

Mary is being forced to cough up some dough for her ex-husband to ‘live comfortably’ during their divorce proceedings.

Kendu had originally requested $129,319/month to maintain his standard of living, however a judge decided that $30,000/month is sufficient… for now.

The court found Martin was entitled to some dough to accommodate the standard of living he was used to while married to Mary, but also decided his dream number was unreasonable. Mary will also have to pay retroactive spousal support dating back to September … and his attorney fees — that comes to $235k. One last interesting note … the court says Mary and Martin were living beyond their means during their marriage and still have millions of dollars to pay back in taxes. (source)

I know Mary is feeling ‘somekindaway’ about this situation. But I guess that’s why it’s always best to separate love and business.

What are your thoughts about Mary J. Blige being forced to support her ex-husband?