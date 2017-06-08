Messy, Messy, Messy! Tamar Braxton, Tiny Harris & Toya Wright Battle Online…

It’s always interesting to see public figures throwing words at each other publicly, when they each have access to speaking offline.

Whatever the case, former ‘good friends’ Tamar Braxton, Tiny Harris and Toya Wright have all been throwing digs at each other via angry Instagram posts and entertaining the masses in the process.

Last year, when Tamar got fired from “The Real”, she felt ‘somekindaway’ when several of her friends began appearing as guests on the show.

Braxton unceremoniously “unfollowed” those friends (Toya Wright and Monica Brown) on all social media after their appearance and then did the same to Tameka “Tiny” Harris, for simply promoting Monica’s air date.

Fast forward about 12 months and Tamar and Tiny are finally communicating, albeit through social media and the two seem to have publicy made amends.

Tamar extended an olive branch to her former BFF in the form of a lengthy Instagram post where she managed to simultaneously make amends with one friend, while throwing shade at another…

Tiny graciously accepted Tamar’s public apology with the following comment…

Meanwhile, when Toya Wright got wind of the shade, she issued a shady post of her own (which has since been deleted).

In her response, Toya addressed Tamar’s reference to her book and also called out her former friend on her petty behavior, stating:

I personally don’t understand why this all couldn’t have been kept offline… but then again, “Paperback Toya” has books to sell, so maybe Tamar’s in on it. *shrug*

All I know is… that’s a whole lotta ‘angry’ typing, on both their parts!

What do you think of Tamar, Tiny & Toya’s very public dispute?