Veteran talk show has Aisha Tyler got a bit of bad news about her divorce recently.

Tyler’s husband Jeffrey Tietjens filed for divorce last year after 23 years of marriage citing irreconcilable differences.

Aisha had been vocal on “The Talk” about her and Jeff’s inability to conceive, but it’s unclear if that played a role in the breakup.

Whatever the case, Tietjens has just secured his financial future with a huge multi-million dollar divorce settlement from his ex-wife.

Details below…

TMZ reports that Tyler has been ordered to pay her ex-husband MILLIONS in support and alimony payments over the next 4 years.

The Talk” host and “Archer” actress has been ordered to pay her ex-husband $31,250 per month in spousal support over the next 4 years, plus an additional $500k. Do the math … that’s $2 mil for Jeff. The 2 will split everything else. Tietjens gets half the money they made from selling their house. He gets the 2012 Lexus and she gets the 2013 Tesla. Aisha also keeps her companies — BTDO Media and Hot Machine.

I don’t know about you, but this news is a huge deterrent for me in the relationship department. I don’t have $2 million anyway but hell… who wants to split all their hard earned thousands at all?!

The couple doesn’t have any kids, so it’s not like he was playing “Mr. Mom” while Tyler is out shooting in the gym hosting shows.

I know… I know… there are probably men out there saying that he was her backbone while she was out earning those millions but I’m still not convinced. *sigh*

Whatever the case, that news had to HURT!

What do you think about this $2 Million dollar divorce situation?