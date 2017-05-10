Instagram FAIL! Bow Wow Busted Lying About Private Jet… (PHOTOS)

About a year ago, Shad Moss aka “Bow Wow” was busted flossing with photos of other peoples cash on Instagram (click HERE if you missed that).

Now Moss has earned another “L,” as he was busted yet again for forging his life story on the ‘gram.

Bow Wow posted the photo above as he was headed to New York to do press for his upcoming reality show, Growing Up Hip-Hop: Atlanta.

A keen eyed fan spotted Bow Wow on a commercial flight to NYC around the exact same time as he was posting images of the private jet!

Another keen eyed web-goer did a reverse search for the photo online and discovered it belongs to a private flight service out of Ft. Lauderday…

Needless to say, the roast began immediately as many called out the entertainer for fake Instagram flexing.

Bow Wow clapped back to his critics with the following response…

But the “L” didn’t end there. Fans then scraped Moss’ old Instagram posts for further proof of his flexin and came back back with even more.

Issa Fail!

Umma need for Bow Wow to stop ‘stealing’ his flex photos. Is that what y’all are out here doing these days? Is that what’s hot in these Instagram streets? *sigh*

Please.Do.Better.

What do you think about Bow Wow’s latest “L”?