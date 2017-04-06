Reality Show Alert! Cast of ‘Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta’ Revealed + Sneak Peek Teaser… (VIDEO)

Another day, another Atlanta-based reality show is born.

I heard a while back that there was an Atlanta version of “Growing Up Hip Hop” in the works and today, WE TV revealed the official cast list of new franchise spinoff, which will be called (what else?) “Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta.”

Bow Wow seems to be front & center on the promo shots, which explains why he’s been so vocal lately online.

The 30 year old former child star will also share the lime light with several children of hip hop, including Jermaine Dupri’s daughter Sheniah Mauldin, Lil Wayne’s daughter Reginae Carter and Tiny Harris’ daughter, Zonnique.

The official cast list for Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta includes:

Bow Wow, child hip hop star who grew up under the Tutelage of Snoop and mega-producer, Jermaine Dupri Shaniah Mauldin, Jermaine Dupri’s biological daughter Reginae Carter, daughter of rap star Lil’ Wayne Zonnique Pullins, daughter of hip hop power couple T.I. and Tiny Ayana Fite daughter of The Beastie Boys mainstay, DJ Hurricane Brandon Barnes, son of famed hip hop manager Ms. Deb Antney and brother of hip hop star Waka Flocka

According to the press release:

“Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta,” premiering this spring, chronicles the perks and perils of being born into Hip Hop royalty in the city that the New York Times called “Hip Hop’s center of gravity.” The rich history of the Atlanta hip hop scene has fostered a unique sense of pride and closeness among the artists that resembles a family. But like any family, Atlanta’s next generation of hip hop stars do not always get along. Growing up together in the shadow of their legendary parents has established tight bonds and bitter rivalries, as everybody fights for their chance to push their way into the spotlight.

