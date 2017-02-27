2 Chainz ‘Cleans Out’ Management Staff at Dirty Atlanta Restaurant…

2 Chainz , real name Tauheed Epps, is normally in the news for doing good in the hood but last week, his reputation was under attack after the restaurant he co-owned failed it’s health inspection (click HERE if you missed that).

Now, the popular rapper has clapped back by FIRING the management staff that were in charge of handling the staff that created the unsanitary environment at his Peter St. eatery.

Details below…

Escobar Restaurant and Tapas, located in Atlanta’s Castleberry Hill district, has only been open since December, 2016 but it only took a few months to make a lasting impression on it’s guests.

While the menu includes delectables like lobster, crab & shrimp, many have stated that it’s not a restaurant of choice these days after the Atlanta hot spot filed it’s first health inspection.

Escobar was cited for numerous food safety violations, including improper food storage, cross contamination of raw meat; inadequate refrigerator temperature, and mold in the ice machine earning them a ‘U’ i.e. ‘Unsatisfactory’ grade of 59 during the inspection.

2Chainz is rumored to be livid that his business partner, Mychel “ Snoop” Dillard could allow such a things to occur when the restaurant has only been open less than 3 months!

Since his name and reputation is on the line, 2Chainz stepped in and promptly fired 5 shift managers and replaced them with new hires with at least 5 verifiable years of experience in the restaurant business.

The new management has already reportedly “made major changes to continue to be champions of food safety, service and just plain good food.”

Inspectors are expected to return to the restaurant this week for a follow up.

Stay tuned.

What do you think of 2 Chainz’ swift actions regarding his restaurant?