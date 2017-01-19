Singer Chrisette Michele has agreed to perform for the upcoming Trump inauguration and her fans are livid!

While y’all were all protesting about Jennifer Holliday, Chrisette has been inking a deal to ‘represent’ for her fellow African-American performers. The songstress reportedly reached a deal with Trump’s camp about a week ago, but has been keeping it hush hush because of the feared backlash.

Well, now that it’s been publicly reported, Chrisette has a few words in response to the backlash she’s received.

It’s official. Chrisette Michelle join the party ushering in Trump’s presidency.

Organizers first reached out to Michele’s team asking her to perform the song “Intentional” with singers Travis Greene, Jonathan McReynolds, and Tye Tribbett — the same trio with whom she did that tune on BET’s “Celebration of Gospel” broadcast one year ago. We’re told that plan fell apart when at least two of those three singers declined the offer. But, according to our sources, Michelle agreed to sing for the Prez so long as she could perform an R&B set.

Many have reached out to her about the decision…

My heart is broken for our country, for the hopes of our children, for the fights of those who came before us. I cry at the thought that Black History, American History might be in vain. This country has had great moments. God has shined His light upon us. Today, I hope that Great Moments begin in peaceful & progressive conversation. I am willing to be a bridge. I don’t mind “These Stones”, if they allow me to be a voice for the voiceless. I am here. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. once said, “Our lives begin to end, the day we become silent about what matters,”. I am here, representing you, because this is what matters.” – Chrisette Michele #NoPoliticalGenius We Can’t Be Present If We’re Silent

Chrisette’s well thought out response still was not enough. And many are still angry about her decision…

What do you think of Chrisette’s decision to perform for Donald Trump’s Inauguration festivities?