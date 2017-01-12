How long is too long to be engaged?

Jennifer Hudson and her fiancé, David Otunga have been in an engagement that has lasted longer than most marriages. The couple began dating about 9 years ago and have been engaged for about 8 years.

They live together and also have a 7 year old son and while it would seem that their relationship has stood the test of time, some are beginning to question if they will EVER tie the knot.

Hudson, who got engaged to the former reality star/WWE wrestler back in September 2008, spoke about the topic during a recent appearing on the U.K.'s "Loose Women" talk show, and states that she and Otunga are completely devoted to each other and have no fears about their relationship ending.

Hudson, who got engaged to the former reality star/WWE wrestler back in September 2008, spoke about the topic during a recent appearing on the U.K.’s “Loose Women” talk show, and states that she and Otunga are completely devoted to each other and have no fears about their relationship ending.

“I feel like everything is about timing, and he ain’t going nowhere. He’s still there. He can wait,” Hudson said with a confident chuckle.

When asked if she and Otunga’s son, David Daniel Otunga Jr., who is now 7, has ever put pressure on them to go ahead and jump the broom, Hudson responded, “yes and no.”

J-Hud then explained how she doesn’t want to end up like other celebrity couples whose relationships crumble and fail publicly, stating:

Everyone has married us off anyway and we’re still a family but there’s no difference. I’m a believer in you do well and better in what you want to do rather than what you have to do. If you have to be somewhere, you don’t want to do it no more.

That sounds like a classic case of commitment phobia, but ‘who are me to judge?’.



While I’m certain that there’s no ‘standard’ answer to the question of ‘how long is too long to be engaged’, it would seem that one would have somewhat of an idea of WHEN they were going to get married IF the goal were to be married.

Meanwhile, J-Hud hit the gram with the following announcement…

Translation? Even if Jennifer ever does decide to get married, you’ll never know…. unless she wants you to!

What are your thoughts on an 8+ year engagement?