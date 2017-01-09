If you didn’t know before that “Atlanta” was a hit, I bet you know now!

Donald Glover won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a TV Comedy of musical for his performance as Earnest “Earn” Marks on Atlanta, a series he also co-wrote and executive-produced.

And to top that off, the show also won the award for Best TV Series Comedy or Musical!

When “Atlanta” the award for Best TV series comedy or musical Glover and the entire cast hit the stage where he gave Atlanta and it’s residents props for making the show a hit.

During his speech, Glover not only thanked the great city of ATL, he also gave props to the ‘Migos’ for creating ‘Bad & Bougee’… the greatest song ever!



VIDEO: Donald Glover’s Golden Globe Acceptance Speech

If you’re an avid reader of ‘Straight From The A’ you’ll know that ‘Atlanta’ was on the top of my recap list last fall and while a lot of you couldn’t ‘get’ it, all of us in Atlanta were on top of it every week.

Glover addressed that same feeling later in the press room as he discussed the personal and authentic nature of the series stating:

“I only cared about what people in Atlanta thought. You can’t name a show Detroit and then have Detroit people hate it. I was only caring if my parents thought it was cool, if I could go to a Chick-Fil-A and see that people knew the new Donald Glover show.

“Atlanta,” one of FX’s breakout new shows, stars Glover as Marks, a Princeton dropout trying to support himself and his family (including his young daughter) by acting as a manager to his cousin, emerging rapper Paper Boi.

Salute to Glover and the entire ‘Atlanta’ cast on the win!