Another day, another lawsuit for Sheree Whitfield of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

In the ongoing saga of her unfinished ‘Chateau Sheree,’ Whitfield is now faced with yet another legal battle.

[READ: Sheree Whitfield Fined After Chateau Housewarming Party (No Certificate of Occupancy)…]

Sheree has been busy pretending that she’s living in her uninhabitable Chateau (click HERE if you missed that), but it seems she’s not paying the people she hired to make it LOOK livable.

[FLASHBACK: Contractor Sues Sheree Whitfield Over Unfinished Chateau Construction Project… ]

Now another contractor, who she hired to assist her with landscaping and other work required to obtain her certificate of occupancy, is suing Sheree for over $10,000 for failing to pay. In new legal documents filed last week, the contractor claims Whitfield flat out told him she didn’t have the dough after he did the job, and later decided to refuse to pay him anything because she was ‘unsatisfied’.

Details + court documents below…

Sheree can’t possibly be serious about trying to LIVE in her mold infested Chateau, especially since she can’t even pay any of her contractors.

In a new lawsuit filed January 3, 2017 in Fulton County Magistrate Court, Cody Roberts of Heritage Landscape claims that Sheree stiffed his company out of over 10k for services rendered.

Mrs. Whitfield contracted the landscaping services of Heritage Landscape to help in the completion of her home. As well as to help her get the certificate of occupancy pertaining to the landscaping and erosion. Mrs. Whitfield has paid some (less than half of her bill), althought she was happy with the work. At first she claimed she did not have the money, then she claimed poor quality work. We would just like to get the balance owed.

The company is suing for a total of $10,512.50.

Dayum… at this rate, Sheree will NEVER get that certificate of occupancy. *sigh*

