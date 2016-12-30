Rumor Control: Actor John Amos is NOT Dead…

With so many celebrity deaths making the news in 2016, apparently, a fake news post of actor John Amos’ death just went viral.

Amos, best known for his role as the patriarch of the Evans family in the cult classic tv series ‘Good Times,’ is the latest victim of a death hoax.

James Evans

For the record,John Amos is very much alive and well.

Details below…

According to SNOPES (the popular internet site that squashes rumors), there is no truth to the above-displayed article.

Monica J. McKnight, a manager for Amos, also posted a message to Facebook confirming that Amos is still alive and well.

It is unfortunate that people resort to such vile behavior as to falsely report that someone has died on social media. Rest assured that John Amos is alive and well. He will address you all here on his Facebook Page personally very soon. Thank you for your concern! -Monica J. McKnight -JA Brand Manager

John Amos has an official Facebook page but he hasn’t addressed the recent rumors himself.

Fortunately, Amos is merely the latest celebrity victim of an online death hoax but here’s a list of celebrities taken by 2016 that has been circulating online today:

Dear internet, please stop killing people online!! We’ve got too many ‘real life’ deaths to mourn already!