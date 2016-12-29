Another day, another internet superstar is born and with Facebook live streaming it seems they are gaining popularity faster than average.

Andrew Caldwell has been on the rise for sometime now, as he first hit the net as a young gay male denouncing homosexuality during the 2014 COGIC convention.

[READ: Meet ‘Mr. Delivert’ – He’s Not Gay No More… (VIDEO)]

Caldwell’s flamboyant attire and witty attitude has drawn thousands to his live videos, which I must say are one of my guilty pleasures as well.

Videos of his mispronounced words have all gone viral but it seems he’s taking it all in stride and even looks forward to all of the ‘shade’ thrown online.

That being said, I got an opportunity to ask Andrew all of the questions you guys wanted to know during a random one on one FaceTime interview last night. Andrew addressed his newfound internet celebrity, the Kordell Stewart scandal and also talked about being busted working at Mickie Dees.

If you need a laugh today, check out video of my one on one w/ ‘Mr. Delivert’ below…



VIDEO: Facetime w/Mr. Delivert (Part 1) – (Alternate Link)

I could go on and on about how Andrew has turned his 15 minutes into ‘internet celebrity’ but if you’re active on social media, you already know.

Whatever the case, we chatted for a good 20 minutes and it was quite entertaining.



VIDEO: Facetime w/Mr. Delivert (Part 2) – (Alternate Link)

Andrew spoke about how shocked he was to see Kordell Stewarts body parts floating around on the internet and threw quite a bit a shade towards Stewart throughout the interview.

To refresh your memory Caldwell turned his 5 minutes to 15 by proclaiming to have once had an affair with Kordell Stewart, a statement which he proclaiming on during a radio interview (CLICK HERE if you missed that).

Kordell turned Caldwell’s 15 minutes to 30 by responding to the drama with statements and interviews.

[READ: Kordell Stewart Responds to Andrew Caldwell’s Accusations… *OFFICIAL STATEMENT*]

While Stewart subsequently received an apology from ‘Mr. Delivert’ (click HERE if you missed that), that didn’t stop him from suing Andrew Caldwell for defamation.

[READ: Kordell Stewart ‘Wins’ Defamation Lawsuit Against Andrew Caldwell…]

Andrew has since gone on to ‘internet’ history with his hilarious Facebook Live feeds and after utilizing his platform to speak about the Stewart lawsuit (click HERE if you missed that), he continues to entertain the masses with his mispronounced words, entertaining stories and awful singing!

Whatever the case, I’m sure Andrew will hit 2017 with a bang as he continues to be our guilty pleasure!

What are your thoughts on Andrew Caldwell’s ‘Internet Fame’?