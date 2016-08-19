tiny-2016-2 Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Files For Divorce From Rapper T.I…. *RECEIPTS*

Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Files For Divorce From Rapper T.I…. *RECEIPTS*

jeezy-and-fiancee-2016 Off the Market! Young Jeezy Reportedly Proposes to Long-Time Girlfriend…

Off the Market! Young Jeezy Reportedly Proposes to Long-Time Girlfriend…

sheree-whitfield-christmas-2016 #RHOA Sheree Whitfield Sends Holiday Wishes From Chateau (Despite ‘Racist’ Neighbors)… (PHOTOS)

#RHOA Sheree Whitfield Sends Holiday Wishes From Chateau (Despite ‘Racist’ Neighbors)… (PHOTOS)