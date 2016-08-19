NEWSFLASH! Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris is speaking out about the numerous stories that have been published about the rumored marital strife between her and husband, Clifford “T.I.” Harris.

The happy homemaker recently reached out to PEOPLE with a vague statement.

While you would think a direct response would be either ‘Yes, I live in a separate home from my husband’ or ‘No, we are still together under one roof’, but Tiny simply chose to say ‘we good’…

Tiny “has read so much about her marriage in the past few weeks that it’s time to set the record straight and really educate everyone on the facts,” a rep for the T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle star, 41, says in a statement.

Tiny’s rep sent PEOPLE the following prepared statement:

Certain blogs have ‘reported’ that she’s going to be a single mom, she’s getting a divorce, she has a new residence and everything in between. On behalf of Mrs. Harris, this is the truth — Tameka and T.I. are good. They love each other and they have a beautiful family with seven amazing children. For them, it will always be family over everything.”

