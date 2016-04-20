According to several news outlets, Atlanta’s own Christopher ‘Ludacris’ Bridges received quite a bit of “Southern Hospitality” this past weekend, during his performance at the University of Georgia’s “G-Day” Spring football game last Saturday.

The UGA athletic department reportedly “rolled out” the red carpet for the Atlanta rapper in the form of cash, booze and condoms after securing him as a last minute gig for their pre-game show.

Details + video of Ludacris’ G-Day performance below…

VIDEO: Ludacris Performs G-Day at Sanford Stadium

According to TheScore.com, after the Bulldogs failed to secure an act for a pregame concert to their spring game last Saturday, Ludacris’ camp reached out to save the day for the SEC school.

The cost of his services? A reported $65,000, dinner in a hospitality suite for at least 10 people, and a dressing room stocked with snacks, T-shirts, vodka, cognac, wine, tequila, and of course, a box of condoms, according to Jason Butt of The Telegraph. The day was certainly a “Money Maker” for the rapper-turned-actor, as he received the payment for just 15 minutes of work. At a rate of $260,000 per hour, that type of work has to be the answer to the question, “What’s Your Fantasy?”

If you care for even more details about Luda’s huge payday, OnlineAthens reports that the three-time Grammy award winning rapper performed for 13 minutes at the scrimmage that drew an SEC record 93,000 fans to Sanford Stadium.

Georgia looked like it would not have a big-name musical act that it was hoping for, but it reached a written agreement with “Disturbing The Peace Touring/Ludacris,” last Thursday, according to a written agreement obtained by the Athens Banner-Herald Tuesday in an open records request. Besides the $65,000 Georgia paid, the school also picked up the tab for local ground transportation. The payment was due the day of the event.

The hospitality rider for the concert also requested that UGA provide one dozen white towels, dinner for 10 including grilled chicken, wheat pasta, steamed brown rice, steamed mixed vegetables, mashed potatoes, baked sweet potatoes, two fresh fruit trays, a bowl of fresh salsa and two platters of drumette style wings (teriryaki, lemon pepper, mild).

But wait… there also was a lengthy rider for Ludacris’ room, which included among other things… boxes of condoms!

That list started with: -A loaf of bread (whole grain with the most amount of grains) –Organic peanut butter (creamy only) –Organic jelly (strawberry or grape only) –Candies (assorted i.e., Snickers, M&Ms, Jolly Ranchers) –A box of green tea (Tazo with condiments like lemon, organic honey, sugar) –Nag Champa Incense –Box of Fruit Rolls Ups –Mint Listernine –6 Hanes Large White T-Shirts –1 Crest Spin rechargeable toothbrush — four greek strained yogurts (mixed flavors) — 1 box of Trojan Magnum Condoms (excstasy) — two bottles of Belvedere Vodka –a case of Nico Coconut Water.

I wonder what Luda’s wife thinks about him demanding condoms at his performances? Interesting…. Positive note: At least Luda’s having safe(er) sex these days.

It’s better to be ‘safe’ than to add another ‘break baby’ into the mix.



What do you think of Luda’s huge UGA payday?