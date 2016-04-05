Nene Leakes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Porsha Williams had a bit of an exchange dung the season 8 reunion show after Williams was put on the hot seat about laying hands on people.

Leakes seemed to come to Williams’ defense during the segment, but things turned when Porsha brought up a choking incident that happened between Nene & Kim Zolciak-Biermann back in thee day (click HERE to refresh your memory).

Nene’s defense was that Porsha was caught on camera each time and that she (Nene) was smart enough to have never done anything physical in front of the cameras.

Whatever the case, Nene spoke more about the situation recently and it seems she’s done defending Porsha and her anger issues.

VIDEO: RHOA Season 8 Reunion (Nene vs. Porsha)

In a recent POST-Reunion blog, Nene addresses the situation and when asked if she felt Porsha was throwing shade during the segment, Leakes states:

I certainly felt it was unnecessary for Porsha to say, “Didn’t you choke somebody?” I was purely trying to give her good advice out of love, as I was asked to do by Andy. I consider myself a real friend as long as you are one, and I don’t condone the B.S. I’m not the friend that’s going to lie to your face and tell you what you want to hear! I’m the friend that’s going to school you, but I’m also the friend that knows when my advice is not welcome. We all have made mistakes along the way, and we are all a work in progress at times, but I believe viewers tune in to our show for the shade and not the wrestling. Violence is wrong! Three physical fights clearly say something is wrong here. No one should laugh at, uplift, support, or encourage violent behavior.

What do you think of Nene’s post-reunion message to Porsha??