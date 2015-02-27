An Atlanta woman by the name of Myriah Pointer is suffering from a severely bruised and battered face after her ‘friends’ set her up to be beaten for a worldstar video!

The ‘friends’ reportedly held her hostage for three hours last weekend after she mistakenly sat on a hamburger (sigh!), filming it all and posting the brutal assault online.

Videos of her being beating by two women are now circulating all over social media and in it, the women can be seen striking Pointer repeatedly, stomping her in the head and pulling her hair – all while a man sat on the sofa holding a 3-year-old child.

While Pointer reported the incident to authorities, it seems they authorities didn’t take the situation seriously until she went to the news about the crime.

VIDEO: WXIA-TV News Coverage of Myriah Pointer

Atlanta Police are investigating a brutal attack of a woman who says her two best friends turned on her and beat her for nearly two hours. “She grabbed me off the couch and started hitting me,” said Myriah Pointer, 23. Pointer was still bruised on Thursday, and she said she was still shaken from what happened ot her last Saturday night. She says what started as a night of drinking with her two best friends turned into a nightmare. She says her friends started beating her after she accidentally sat on one of the girls’ hamburgers. “They held me down,” she said. “Took turns; stomped my face in – did all kinds of things.” She says the beatings went on for two hours as she went in and out of consciousness. The beating was recorded and uploaded on the internet – including on the site WorldStarHipHop.com, a site known for shocking videos.

WARNING: Graphic Violence + Explicit Langauage

RAW VIDEO: Myriah Pointer Assault (Worldstar Video)

Myriah Pointerpleads with the public to get involved. She writes:

This past weekend I was set up by the two girls I called my best friends and one of they cousins. I was held down and stomped until I was unconscious. Once I gained consciousness they were still beating and stomping me. This went on for about 3 hours and then they threw and cracked my phone and hid my battery for another hour. They held me hostage! I am BLESSED to be alive and I need justice to be served because I DID NOT deserve this. If you can get the attention of any news station, attorney, or newspaper please pass this story on because Atlanta Police aren’t taking this as serious as it is. I have fatal facial and scalp contusions, post-concussion syndrome, subconjunctival hemorrhage, and busted blood vessels!” We got our hands on some footage of the fight. In the videoyou can see that the girls took turns beating Myriah. However, there is a point in the video where two of the girls held Myriah down while one of the girls punched her in the face. I’m telling y’all you can’t trust people these days. How is it that your Bestfriends could set you up and beat you senseless and video tape it too! Contact the Atlanta Police if you would like to see justice served!

Contact Atlanta Police if you have any information on this brutal assault – (404) 614-6544.