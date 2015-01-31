Bobby Kristina Brown, troubled daughter of iconic singer Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown , posted the photo above online just hours before she was found unresponsive in her North Atlanta home early this morning (January 31, 2015).

Brown was reportedly rushed to the hospital after she was found by her brother/husband Nick Gordon, laying unconscious in a bathtub filled with water.

Sources say that Bobbi Kristina’s husband Nick Gordon, and an unidentified friend called 911 after they found her unconscious in a bathtub filled with water. The duo also administered CPR until the paramedics arrived.

From there, she was taken to a hospital, where her breathing has now been stabilized.

NBCNews reports:

Bobbi Kristina Brown, the daughter of the late singer Whitney Houston, was found unresponsive in a bathtub in her Georgia home Saturday before being rushed to the hospital, police said. Brown’s husband, Nick Gordon, and a friend found her in the tub before 10:20 a.m. and started CPR, said Roswell police spokeswoman Officer Lisa Holland. Police and rescue personnel arrived at the subdivision, north of Atlanta, and performed life-saving measures before Brown, 21, was brought alive and breathing to the nearby North Fulton Hospital. Detectives don’t believe foul play was involved, and the incident is being treated as a medical investigation, Holland said Saturday afternoon. No further information about Brown’s condition was made available. Police were last called to the home on Jan. 23 after a reported “fight,” but officers found no evidence when they arrived, Holland said.

Brown’s scare comes less than two weeks before the third anniversary of her mother’s death and its hard to ignore the similarities of Brown’s hospitalization to what happened to her famous mother.

As you know, Whitney was found drowned in a bathtub at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 11, 2012, the eve of the 2012 Grammy Awards. (Coincidentally the 2015 Grammy Awards are being taped next weekend). The coroner ruled Whitney’s death an accidental drowning and several drugs were found in her system.

While we all hope and pray that Bobbi isn’t in a suicidal state of mind, but she’s made several attempts on her life over the years.

It doesn’t help matters that Bobbi’s relationship with her father has been strained for years and her grandmother never approved of her relationship & subsequent marriage to Nick Gordon, who was living with Bobbi Kristina and Whitney throughout his childhood and raised as a ‘step-brother.’

Cissy Houston was dead set against the relationship and feared that Nick would squander Bobbi Kristina’s inheritance. She also wasn’t too keen on the whole brother/hubby thing.

And if you think Pat Houston is going to get involved, think again. Houston filed a restraining order against Bobbi Kristina’s husband last year after he threatened to kill them. He even posted photos of automatic weapons online.

Last Summer, Bobbi Kristina posted (and deleted) the Instagram photo above of herself smoking a bong.

She insisted the picture was old, but the caption still alarmed fans.

“This picture may be inappropriate but I want to make a connection with you all,” Bobbi Kristina Brown allegedly wrote alongside the photo. “Don’t worry this picture isn’t recent just hear me out. Do you know what I feel? I feel strange I can’t feel any pain anymore. I don’t take any drugs as of recently. Things just happened. But then there is some situation that force me to do things and the impact I’ll feel pain. I did and I do. I was hurt.”

Brown later denied publishing the photo at all, but then all those shockingly slim photos surfaced, which caused everyone to assume the worst.

Bobbi Kristina’s response to all the drug/weight loss talk was simple… ‘I am my mother’s child.” (click HERE if you missed that).

Bobby Kristina needs encouragement and prayer. She’s got the eyes of the world on her but she doesn’t seem to have any support. Stay strong BK.

