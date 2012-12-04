A few weeks ago I spilled the TEA about Porsha Stewart, the newbie on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, having once danced in a ratchet rap video, entitled “Some Cut.” (CLICK HERE.for the urban definition.)

It was soon confirmed that the girl in the Trillville video is indeed Porsha, who constantly speaks of keeping her Grandfather’s legacy pristine.

The emergence of the video even gave Miss SoulGlo 1998 Miss USA , Kenya Moore, the fuel needed to throw shade at her much younger co-star during an appearance on the Wendy Show (CLICK HERE if you missed that).

While the two newbies continue to fight it out, I’ll continue to spill tea showing that they have more in common than they think.

We all know of Miss FaceDownAzzUp Miss USA Kenya’s ‘butt modeling’ past, but did you know that Porsha was once a ‘butt model’ as well? And it wasn’t even that long ago…

Details about Porsha’s ‘butt modeling’ history below…

My friends over at AtlantaDymes hit me up via Twitter to share that Porsha was actually one of their top models back in the day.

Atlanta Dymes has been around for a while and bills itself as “print and online projects featuring the sexiest female models in ATL. Yeah….we do this!”

Porsha appeared in one of their 2005 calendar project and they have pics and video to prove it…

VIDEO: Atlanta Dymes 2005 Calender Shoot

Meet Porsha Stewart – Miss Atlanta Dymes June 2005!

Now doesn’t that make Porsha’s “265 days a year” comment even MORE hilarious!!





2005 must have been a great year for Stewart. Just for the record, it was that same year that she appeared in that “Some Cut” video with Trillville.

I’m sure we’ll be learning more about Porsha as the season goes on. I’m sure I’m not the only one who’s NOT shocked about these photos…

How do you think Porsha’s ‘butt modeling’ past affects her grandfather’s legacy?