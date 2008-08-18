Jermaine Dupri’s Atlanta eatery Cafe Dupri closed unexpectedly today. Cafe Dupri workers were left dazed and confused stating that they had no warning of the closure. They were also left without pay. I know the economy is effed up right about now…but dayum Jermaine! Where you at? You need to come see about your folks!

Click Here to see Channel 2 news coverage of the incident.