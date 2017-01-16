Jan, 16 2017 | Written by ATLien
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
aired it’s 10th episode of the 9th season last night (January 15, 2017).
This week’s episode is titled ‘Uncharitable Behavior’ and the ladies all bond together for a common ‘charitable’ goal.
Bravo synopsis:
Kenya returns from Charlotte to discover “Moore Manor” has been vandalized once again by her estranged boyfriend Matt. Phaedra gives Kenya legal advice, and in the process reveals shocking secrets about her marriage. Cynthia and Noelle officially move out of their townhouse that they once shared with Peter, and some surprise houseguests show up at Kandi’s.
Meanwhile, drama pops off at Phaedra’s pop-up shop between Kenya and an unexpected visitor.
Recap + watch full video below…
Jan, 15 2017 | Written by ATLien
Bishop Eddie Long of New Birth Missionary Baptist church has passed away after a long battle with an undisclosed illness.
Over the past few months, Long has been suffering with a health crisis and he even released a statement following his extreme weight loss and dramatic change in appearance.
The mega-church bishop had previously claimed that God had healed him from his mystery ailment (click HERE if you missed that).
Sadly, today social media is ablaze this morning with news that Eddie long had died after one of Long’s fellow pastor’s announced his death via Twitter.
Details below…
Jan, 14 2017 | Written by ATLien
I’ve always said that Freedom of Speech comes at a price and apparently one of the tenants of Atlanta’s Darlington apartments is learning that first hand.
The Darlington is under fire today after they apparently decided to evict a tenant who warned other tenants about crime in the building.
Many Atlanta transplants flock to the low-rate Buckhead apartments because of it’s location but soon learn that just because it’s in a ‘rich’ zip code doesn’t make it luxurious living conditions.
That being said, Je Wesley Day, a graduate student and current Darlington resident, is putting the eyesore on blast after management informed him that he had to pack his bags for informing his neighbors about concerns about safety.
Details below…
Jan, 12 2017 | Written by ATLien
Sheree Whitfield of The Real Housewives of Atlanta can almost add novelist to her short list of achievements.
As the reality show star preps to release her highly anticipated paperback, titled ‘Wives, Fiancèe’s and Side Chicks of Atlanta, she has provided even more details to lure you in… like revealing what she feels are the ‘juiciest’ details.
Details below…
Jan, 12 2017 | Written by ATLien
Comedian/talk show host Steve Harvey is under fire this week for a few derogatory comments he made towards Asian men.
Harvey dedicated a segment of his talk to dating books and it seems some took offense to his comments.
As he jokingly reads aloud the title of a book called “How to Date a White Woman: A Practical Guide for Asian Men” (a real book by the way), Steve begins an imaginary conversation with a Black woman, stating:
“You like Asian men? I don’t even like Chinese food, boy. It don’t stay with you no time. I don’t eat what I can’t pronounce.’”
Apparently his joke struck a nerve among a few angry Asian men.
Details + video below…
Jan, 12 2017 | Written by ATLien
How long is too long to be engaged?
Jennifer Hudson and her fiancé, David Otunga have been in an engagement that has lasted longer than most marriages. The couple began dating about 9 years ago and have been engaged for about 8 years.
They live together and also have a 7 year old son and while it would seem that their relationship has stood the test of time, some are beginning to question if they will EVER tie the knot.
Hudson recently addressed the situation and admits she's definitely in no rush to the altar.