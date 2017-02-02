Feb, 2 2017 | Written by ATLien
Fantasia recently released a video for her single ‘When I Met You,’ which features Kairo Whitfield, the tall, dark & handsome son of Sheree Whitfield of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and former Atlanta Falcon Bob Whitfield.
[FLASHBACK: RHOA Sheree Whitfield Shares Kairo’s Modeling Shots… (PHOTOS)]
Apparently, I missed the video’s release last week but leave it to you guys to remind me when I’m slackin!
Details + watch full video below… Continue Reading…
Feb, 2 2017 | Written by ATLien
It’s been less than 24 hours since Beyoncè announced she was pregnant with twins and some are already speculating about her baby bump.
[READ: Proof Beyonce’s Pregnancy Pic is Photoshopped… (PHOTOS)]
Is it real… is it a prosthesis… is she faking for the fans once again?
Well, I don’t know the answers to any of those questions, but what I DO know is that Queen B recently shared a few maternity photos in hopes of silencing the naysayers.
Check out photos of Beyonce baring her expanding waistline in her new mermaid maternity shoot below… Continue Reading…
Feb, 2 2017 | Written by ATLien
Actress Keke Palmer recently hit The Wendy Show where she promptly CHECKED the outspoken talk show host about previous comments she’d made.
While Keke was there to promote her new book, ‘I Don’t Belong to You‘, host Wendy Williams chose to address the Trey Songz ‘sexual intimidation’ drama that hit the net a few weeks ago.
[READ: Keke Palmer Accuses Trey Songz of ‘Sexual Intimidation’ After Unapproved Video Cameo… ]
For the record, I totally loved this interview. Palmer was self-confident and when speaking about the criticism she receives for ‘wanting to appear grown’ and also didn’t back down to Wendy when she spoke about that controversial incident.
In case you missed it, watch the full interview below… Continue Reading…
Feb, 2 2017 | Written by ATLien
VH1 reality star, Stevie Jordan (aka Stevie J.) can probably sleep a little easier these days after avoiding jail time for child support.
The Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star appeared in front of a Federal judge recently to face charges after falling behind in child support to the tune of $1.3 MILLION DOLLARS.
‘Leave it to Stevie’ to smooth talk a judge out of jail time! Fortunately for him, the judge determined that he’s more likely to pay the arrears while working than inside of a jail cell.
Details below… Continue Reading…
Feb, 2 2017 | Written by ATLien
Clifford ‘T.I.’ Harris is on a lengthy Canadian tour but found the time to address a rumor that had been circulating online.
Yesterday, there were several reports that one of the bodyguards traveling with the popular entertainer had been stabbed after a club appearance, but apparently it’s not true.
Tip recently hit the net to dispute all the naysayers:
Details below… Continue Reading…
Feb, 1 2017 | Written by ATLien
It’s official. Beyoncè is expecting again!
The superstar songstress recently revealed that she’s with child, and this time she’s got more than ONE bun in the oven… Queen B is having TWINS! Continue Reading…