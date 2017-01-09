Another day, another lawsuit for Sheree Whitfield of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

In the ongoing saga of her unfinished ‘Chateau Sheree,’ Whitfield is now faced with yet another legal battle.

[READ: Sheree Whitfield Fined After Chateau Housewarming Party (No Certificate of Occupancy)…]

Sheree has been busy pretending that she’s living in her uninhabitable Chateau (click HERE if you missed that), but it seems she’s not paying the people she hired to make it LOOK livable.

[FLASHBACK: Contractor Sues Sheree Whitfield Over Unfinished Chateau Construction Project… ]

Now another contractor, who she hired to assist her with landscaping and other work required to obtain her certificate of occupancy, is suing Sheree for over $10,000 for failing to pay. In new legal documents filed last week, the contractor claims Whitfield flat out told him she didn’t have the dough after he did the job, and later decided to refuse to pay him anything because she was ‘unsatisfied’.

Details + court documents below… Continue Reading…