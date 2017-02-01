Sheree Whitfield of The Real Housewives of Atlanta recently appeared on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ alongside Dr. Heavenly Kimes of Married to Medicine.

The ladies seemed to be enjoying their time on the show until host Andy Cohen snuck in a question about Sheree living in her Chateau.

I initially wasn’t going to blawg about it (hell… believe it or not, I’m tired of beating this dead horse) but apparently ‘the people’ have been calling Sheree out about her alternative facts regarding Chateau Sheree.

