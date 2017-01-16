Bishop Eddie Long of New Birth Missionary Baptist church has passed away after a long battle with an undisclosed illness.

Over the past few months, Long has been suffering with a health crisis and he even released a statement following his extreme weight loss and dramatic change in appearance.

[READ: Bishop Eddie Long Confirms Reports of ‘Health Challenge’ Unrelated to Diet… ]

The mega-church bishop had previously claimed that God had healed him from his mystery ailment (click HERE if you missed that).

Sadly, today social media is ablaze this morning with news that Eddie long had died after one of Long’s fellow pastor’s announced his death via Twitter.

