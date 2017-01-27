The New Edition Story dug up a lot of history on the group that many had forgotten and it seems that fights the gentlemen had ‘in real life’ were epic.

Once such moment is a tension filled appearance on BET’s ‘Video Soul,’ which was done during the peak of their success.

The interview was reconstructed during Part 3 of ‘The New Edition Story’ (click HERE if you missed that), but the real live version is way more entertaining!

Bobby Brown was acting a plumb fool throughout the group interview, Ralph Tresvant is clearly agitated and annoyed, Mike Bivens is getting beeper calls and deflects to Ronnie Devoe, Johnny Gill is just happy to be there, while Ricky Bell seemed high as hell when he was trying to explain ‘BBD’ to host Sherry Carter.

Watch the full flashback New Edition 'Video Soul' interview below…