It’s been a big week for New Edition. Not only were they honored by a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (click HERE if you missed that), but their highly anticipated biopic also aired it’s first installment.

BET aired Part 1 of ‘The New Edition Story,’ last night and social media was ablaze with joy as the network hit the bull’s eye on everything from casting to costumes. I was one of the first to view part one a few weeks ago, and I can honestly say that watching it a 2nd time was just as enjoyable as the first!

While the story is about as tried and true as most music industry tales, there’s no other group in modern black music history as deserving of a biopic as New Edition, as their musical reign spanned over 3 decades.

In case you missed it, read recap of part 1 of ‘The New Edition Story’ + watch full episode below… Continue Reading…