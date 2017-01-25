Jan, 25 2017 | Written by ATLien
Kenya Moore
of The Real Housewives of Atlanta spilled a batch of hot tea during last week’s episode when she revealed that Sheree Whitfield
has been a victim of domestic violence in the past.
[READ: RECAP: RHOA Season 9, Episode 11 “Thelma & Louise Take Flint” + Watch Full Video…]
While Whitfield has yet to respond to Moore’s accusations, Kenya is reiterating claims that Sheree was once abused and the former beauty queen even posted a lengthy message to her fellow cast mate online.
Details below… Continue Reading…
Jan, 25 2017 | Written by ATLien
Ciara
may not be in the news for her singing these days, but she certainly can carry a tune!
The superstar songstress hit the net recently with a prelude to a special announcement, stating:
While she didn’t offer a hint as to the ‘good news’, Ciara gives fans an impromptu serenade of Diana Ross’ ‘I’m Coming Out’
that could even rival The Boss’ version.
Check out the video below… Continue Reading…
Jan, 25 2017 | Written by ATLien
Welp… Keshia Knight-Pulliam’s baby girl isn’t even a week old and she’s already in the middle of some pettiness.
[READ: Keshia Knight-Pulliam Gives Birth To Daughter “Ella Grace”…]
As you know, Keshia and her baby daddy, Ed Hartwell, are estranged and going thought a bitter divorce battle.
Well, word on the curb is that Keshia didn’t even bother telling Hartwell she was in labor.
Details below… Continue Reading…
Jan, 25 2017 | Written by ATLien
It’s been a big week for New Edition. Not only were they honored by a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (click HERE if you missed that), but their highly anticipated biopic also aired it’s first installment.
BET aired Part 1 of ‘The New Edition Story,’ last night and social media was ablaze with joy as the network hit the bull’s eye on everything from casting to costumes. I was one of the first to view part one a few weeks ago, and I can honestly say that watching it a 2nd time was just as enjoyable as the first!
[FLASHBACK: Ronnie Devoe & Cast of “New Edition Story’ Host Private Screening (PHOTOS)]
While the story is about as tried and true as most music industry tales, there’s no other group in modern black music history as deserving of a biopic as New Edition, as their musical reign spanned over 3 decades.
In case you missed it, read recap of part 1 of ‘The New Edition Story’ + watch full episode below… Continue Reading…
Jan, 24 2017 | Written by ATLien
This has got to be the most personally shocking news I’ve received in a while.
Lee “Q” O’Denat, the founder of World Star Hip Hop was found dead yesterday evening.
Details below… Continue Reading…
Jan, 24 2017 | Written by ATLien
Congratulations to R.L. Huggar and Lena Chenier on the birth of their daughter!
Lena, who has appeared as Kandi’s friend on season 9 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, married R.L. of the R&B group ‘Next’ back in October and also revealed her pregnancy (click HERE if you missed that) .
The cute couple recently announced that their bundle of joy has arrived and shared a ‘1st photo’ via instagram.
Details below… Continue Reading…