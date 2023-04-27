RED TABLE TALK Canceled! | Meta Shutters Facebook Watch originals…

Welp… it’s a wrap for Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk.

This Facebook Live show, which launched back in May 2018, featuring Pinkett-Smith alongside her daughter Willow and mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, was host to several viral moments but it seems it’s time has come and gone.

Details below…

The popular web series, which was the last remaining FB Watch Original, has already completed its original order and won’t be returning to the air.

Amid broad cost-cutting moves, Meta is shuttering the Facebook Watch originals group, whose small slate of shows included the breakout hit “Red Table Talk” hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith.

Perhaps the most notable guest was Pinkett Smith’s husband, Will Smith, who appeared on the show to alongside his wife to discuss her “entanglement” with August Alsina.

Meta has also confirmed to several news outlets that the company is shuttering its Facebook Watch originals group but declined to provide further comment.

With the shutdown of Facebook Watch originals, Mina Lefevre, head of development and programing for the group, is leaving the company. Lefevre joined Meta (then called Facebook) in 2017, after serving as MTV’s head of scripted development.

Lefevre’s exit comes as Meta slashes 10,000 jobs company-wide, just months after already laying off 11,000 staffers at the end of 2022.

Red Table Talk isn’t the only show getting the ax, in fact, none of the Facebook Watch originals will be returning for new seasons.

Apparently Meta’s new focus will be on creating virtual-reality experiences in Meta Horizon Worlds that can also be accessed across Facebook, Instagram and Messenger.

Many feel that when tech companies go through budgetary changes, it’s a clear sign of a recession. Oddly enough, Meta announced first-quarter 2023 earnings that beat Wall Street expectations, as its revenue grew 3% for the period after analysts had forecast a decline.

What are your thoughts about Red Table Talk being canceled?

Shocked? or Nah?