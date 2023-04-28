Da Brat and her baby bump were the guest of honor last night as she at her wife, Jessica “Judy” Dupart hosted a private screening for the “Brat Loves Judy” season 3 premiere episode.

The event, held at Regal Atlantic Station in Atlanta, drew out several of the couple’s friends, family and supporters.

Guests included, Mona Scott-Young, Mimi Faust, Dondria, Celebrity hairstylist Derek Jae, Trina Braxton & More.

Mona Scott-Young, Jessica “Judy” Dupart & DaBrat

According to the press release, this season of Brat Loves Judy will focus on the couple’s IVF journey and Brat’s subsequent decision to carry the child.

On this groundbreaking new season of Brat Loves Judy, airing Thursday’s at 9pm ET on WE tv, the newlywed couple gives fans unprecedented access into their personal lives, sharing all the incredible highs and disappointing lows during their first year of marriage. As Brat and Judy embark on a tumultuous IVF journey, fraught with health issues, unexpected challenges arise within their blended family. Judy’s son moves in, unwittingly causing drama in their relationship and shining a light on the couple’s distinctly different parenting styles and upbringings. Amidst it all, the dynamic duo has also conceived a new hair care product line, “Kaleidoscope X Brat”…their first official collaboration.

The power couple screened the premiere episode of season 3 live at Regal Atlantic Station in Atlanta, GA on premiere night, Thursday, April 27th and followed by a Q&A hosted by radio personality Lore’l.

Lore’l, Judy, DaBrat & her baby bump.

Celebrity Hairstylist Derek Jae

Mimi Faust

Ty Young

Trina Braxton

Dondria

Brat Loves Judy is Executive Produced by Tara Long and Gennifer Gardiner of Entertainment One (eOne), alongside Datari Turner Executive Producing for Datari Turner Productions. Da Brat and Jesseca “Judy” Dupart also serve as Executive Producers on the series. Lauren P. Gellert and Ashley McFarlin serve as Executive Producers for WE tv.

Brat Loves Judy Season 3 airs Thursdays at 9pm on WE tv. New episodes every Thursday’s at 9pm on WEtv and available on popular AMC streaming service ALLBLK, every Monday following their premiere on WE tv.

Photo Credit: Da Brat and Judy