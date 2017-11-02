Cynthia Bailey of The Real Housewives of Atlanta played host to her umpteenth birthday event this past weekend.

In the first episode of season 10 (that I got a sneak peek at recently), Cynthia reveals that she’ll be celebrating her birthday all year long and that’s exactly what she’s been doing!

The popular “housewife” celebrated being 50, fit, and fabulous at the Playlist Yoga Studios in West Hollywood on October 30, 2017 with some of her closest friends. Bailey and her crew did yoga with a twist as they all contorted their bodies to her favorite hip hop artists, like 50 Cent.

As you know, Cynthia is a woman of many talents with titles such as supermodel, entrepreneur, mother, actress, TV personality, and many more under her belt. You can see her many talents each Sunday this fall on the successful Bravo series, “Real Housewives of Atlanta, which premieres November 5th!

Happy 50th Birthday Cynthia… (Again)!