NEWSFLASH!!! Ray J and Princess Love are now the proud parents of their 2nd child, a baby boy!

The Love & Hip Hop Hollywood couple have certainly been through their share of ups and downs over the past few months…

But it seems that they have made amends just in time for their baby boy’s arrival.

Ray J, 38, teased the arrival of his baby boy (who joins big sister Melody Love, 19 months) on YouTube Monday, sharing a collection of home videos from the holiday season that lead up to the moment his wife is wheeled back to give birth at the hospital.

On Saturday, he shared a video on Instagram of Melody peering into her soon-to-arrive sibling’s bassinet, where Love’s voice could be heard telling her daughter off camera, “Your baby brother’s gonna be right there. Are you excited? That’s where your baby brother’s gonna be.”

Ray J’s video included the following heartfelt caption, promising that 2020 would be a better year for his marriage.

I love you princess love! And my babygirl melody! I don’t ever wanna lose our time together. I’m sorry for everything. 2020 will be somthing very special.

Princess Love confirmed the arrival of their baby boy on January 1st, sharing that his name is Epik Ray Norwood. Love shared a photo on Instagram Wednesday of her newborn holding her finger. She captioned it simply with the baby’s name — Epik Ray Norwood — and a blue heart emoji.

The couple has finally moved past the the drama, which began back on November 17, 2019, when Ray J posted a since-deleted family photo from BET’s Soul Train Awards in Las Vegas.

As previously reported, Love commented on Ray J’s post, that her husband “Left me and Melody stranded in Vegas and blocked me from calling … now you wanna post family photos. #ByeUgly.”

The rapper recently spoke to PEOPLE to set the record straight on their relationship, apologizing to his wife “for all the things that happened” and saying, “We cool now and we’ll work it out.”