NEWSFLASH!!! Brian McKnight has hit the net to respond to his adult children’s allegations that he was a sucky dad.

The superstar singer recently shared a 7+ minute video where he goes into detail about his son, Brian McKnight, Jr’s claims that he abandoned him as a child. McKnight also addresses his daughter and puts ALLLLLL the family business in the streets.

Video below…

In the video below, McKnight says that he was on a flight when the news broke about his children’s scandalous allegations but he made time to address each and every one of their claims.

As for his son, McKnight says he’s always been a great father… kept up with his child support and everything. However, now that the boys are grown, he has a whole new family to worry about and he thinks they feel somekindaway because he cut them off financially.

McKnight’s 18 year old daughter piggybacked off of her brother’s claims and in response, McKnight states that their relationship was doomed from the start since her mother was only with him because he was famous.

The singer also claims that he heard his daughter was having an inappropriate sexual relationship with an older cousin and that the family cut him off from contact because they didn’t want him involved.

MESSSSSSY… MESSSSSY…. MESSSSSY! I was hoping he would be the bigger person, but I guess not.

Welp… I guess if the kids can put it all out on social media, so can Brian. *sigh*

What are your thougths about Brian McKnight’s rebuttal to his kids?