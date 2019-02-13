The story of the viral Facebook LIVE video of a woman assaulted in an Atlanta nightclub took many twists and turns but it finally landed in a courtroom.

As previously reported, a man by the name of Dominique Williams was arrested after several women came forward with similar claims that he allegedly sexually assaulted them after the were incapacitated in some way.

The man accused of sexually assaulting a woman inside a popular Midtown nightclub is now facing a new charges.

During a hearing today, a Fulton County judge added a 2nd charge against Williams and it was all captured live on video.

In addition to the disturbing incident that occurred in Opera nightclub against Jasmine Eiland, Prosecutors testified Dominque Williams was involved in another alleged rape that happened in Sept. 2018.

If you’ve been following this story, the woman came forward and spoke publicly about it a few weeks ago.

Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes was at the Fulton County Magistrate Court today, where a judge was to decide if the case would go to the grand jury.

Not only did the case move orward, but there was a 2nd charge added against Williams. The judge found probably cause and Williams will now face a grand jury on the combined charges.

WSB-TV streamed the court session live on Facebook as Williams faced a judge alongside his attorney (who you may remember from her lengthy youtube video).

Meanwhile, Jasmine Eiland, the woman in the center of the Facebook Live viral video controversy, has publicly announced a lawsuit against Opera nightclub.

Eiland, 30, filed the lawsuit Monday against Opera Atlanta, as well as unidentified owners, security companies and security personnel, her lawyer said Tuesday.

“Something like that should not happen in a nightclub,” Eiland’s lawyer L. Chris Stewart said by phone Tuesday, adding that interviews with former staff and people who were there that night indicated the club didn’t have as much security as it was supposed to. “It’s really a situation where they chose to choose profit over protection,” Stewart said.

The suit filed in Fulton County State Court says the club failed to provide adequate safety and security last month, when Eiland says she was sexually assaulted on the dance floor and again in a secluded, off-limits area.