So the “joke” starts out like this… a professional female impersonator walks into a public women’s restroom and spies a biological women disrobing in the stall next to him.

He immediately hits social media with an account of what was seen and incredulously details “the biggest maxi pad” he’s ever spotted in his life.

What follows next is a discussion about public humiliation, male privilege, misogyny and why MEN should say out of safe spaces reserved for women.

[Disclaimer: Fan Mail posts are submitted by readers and are protected by federal statute 47 U.S.C. 230. StraightFromTheA.com can not confirm 100% accuracy of any story posted.]

“Internet personality” TS Madison thought it would be hilarious to drag a women he spotted in a public restroom changing her maxi pad. What he didn’t realize is that so many women would take offense.







I received the following DM a few days ago regarding the incident:

Y’all called… I answered. We did a LIVE video last night discussing the video and several called in to share their take on the situation:

My thoughts in a nutshell is this… I don’t care where you poop or pee, just be considerate of those ‘safe spaces’ that are normally reserved for women.

A feminine hygiene product is not a tool of mass destruction, nor should it be used as a humiliation tool by someone who impersonates women regularly.

NEWSFLASH! Biological women bleed once a month. There is nothing unnatural about it and seeing a BIG OL’ maxi pad isn’t something that any woman should be put on blast about on social media.

Most WOMEN know this already.







Fellow blogger SandraRose also eloquently described the situation in a post called ‘this is what happens when a male uses a women’s restroom,’ stating:

By recording the woman running after he told the world about her use of feminine products, Madison violated her privacy. He behaved exactly like one would expect a male to act in a women’s restroom.

I don’t know what more to expect from someone who has publicly stated how much he hates vaginas and wombs. But I digress.

What are your thoughts about this bizarre restroom situation?