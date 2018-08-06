Kandi Burruss Hosts ‘Jordans & Jerseys’ Party For Todd Tucker’s Birthday… (PHOTOS) #Todd45

Kandi Burruss of The Real Housewives of Atlanta held a ‘Jordans & Jerseys’ themed party for her husband, Todd Tucker’s 45th birthday party this past weekend.
The popular ‘housewife’ explained the them stating:
[Todd] turned 45 this year. He calls it his “Jordan year” since Michael Jordans last jersey # was 45. That’s how I got the theme for his #JerseysAndJordans party. I had the party in a gymn, we had a drum line & drill team perform when he walked in. This party was too much fun! #Todd45
The event was not filmed for the show, so there was a mixture of all of Atlanta’s finest including Porsha Williams, Ronnie and Shamari Devoe, RL and Lena Huggs, Kenya Moore, Sheree Whitfield, Mona Scott-Young, Kirk Frost, Rasheeda, Toya Wright, LaTocha and Tamika Scott, Tameka Harris, Quad Webb-Lunceford and many more.
