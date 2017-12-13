Case Closed! Jasmine Washington’s Paternity Case Against #LHHATL’s Kirk Frost Thrown Out…

There’s a whole lot that goes on in the world of make believe television drama, the first of which is how ‘reality stars’ are now using the courts to make their stories more believable.

For example, Jasmine Washington and Kirk Frost of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta.

As you know, Washington was brought aboard the show last season with claims that she had a baby by Rasheeda’s husband. Of course all parties were on board with the story and Washington even went so far as file paternity papers with the courts.

Well, it’s all been thrown out (as we all suspected it would be).

Details below…

Our friends over at Bossip are exclusively reporting that Georgia family court Judge Debra Turner has officially closed ex-stripper Jasmine Washington’s paternity suit against Kirk Frost… but it was apparently due to a technicality.

If you bothered to follow last season’s LHHATL, you’d know that Washington filed papers back in January in an attempt to prove that Frost fathered baby Kannon.

In court docs, Washington claimed that she was essentially the married father of five’s ‘kept woman’ and that he gave her a monthly allowance and use of a car in exchange for being with him.

She also claimed that after her baby was born, Frost began denying that Kannon was his and cut her off financially.

Washington claims that neither she nor her attorney were able to locate Frost to have him served (even though they filmed a show together) . Whatever the case, the case has sat in limbo for almost a year now which is reportedly why Judge Turner decided to throw out the case.

Meanwhile, Rasheed and Kirk can probably stop pretending that they aren’t together anymore.

What are your thoughts about Jasmine & Kirk’s ‘paternity case’ being thrown out?