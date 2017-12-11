In Case You Missed It: Tiffany Haddish & #RHOA Cynthia Bailey on ‘Watch What Happens LIVE’… (PHOTOS + VIDEO)

Rising star Tiffany Haddish was the guest of honor last night for the ‘Watch What Happens LIVE’ aftershow, while Cynthia Bailey played the background.

Haddish totally stole the show as she spoke about her tough upbringing, her relationship with Taylor Swift and she even spilled a bit of tea about her experience with OG ‘housewife’ Nene Leakes during their ladies only comedy tour.

Seating arrangements always tell a story. As you know, guests are seated in the order of their importance to the host.

Well, apparently Cynthia has been regulated to a supporting role on her own dayum network!

In case you missed it, check out video from the show below…

In the video above, Cynthia explains to host Andy Cohen why she became so upset when the other ‘Wives were talking about castmate Kenya Moore’s marriage.

Actress Tiffany Haddish says if she was nervous to be the first African American female comedian to host SNL and Tiffany calls her comedy show with #RHOA’s NeNe Leakes a mess and says if NeNe was funny.

Actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish discusses her collection of personal essays saying what type of push-back she received writing the book and also talks about the success of “Girls Trip”.

During DWheel Breakers, Andy Cohen asks what romantic behavior makes actress Tiffany Haddish and #RHOA’s Cynthia Bailey say no thank you when it comes to men.

What are your thoughts about last night’s WWHL after show?

Since Tiffany Haddish was invited to Taylor Swift’s house after they met on SNL, Andy Cohen asks Tiffany to share one thing about the pop star that people may not know.