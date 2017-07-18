Idris Elba has come a long way from ‘Stringer Bell,’ the fictional character he portrayed in HBO’s ‘The Wire’ but he’s still finer than ever!

Elba is featured in the August 2017 issue of Essence Magazine, where he discusses his lengthy acting career which now includes a groundbreaking Showtime miniseries and a new film co-starring Matthew McConaughey… and most importantly, he takes his shirt off!

Idris Elba has found his purpose behind the camera. Obviously, he’s fantastic in front of it, but his directorial debut in Yardie will show where his true passion lies. As our August 2017 cover star, the actor talks about his upcoming films, jammed packed schedule and love life.

Photos/video + excerpts below…

Inside Elba’s Essence cover story, the 44-year-old actor and musician opens up about being a father, stating:

“Because I’m 44 years old with a two-and-a-half-year-old boy, I’m rolling around playing and then I’m at a Drake concert with my teenage daughter. Having a young child now keeps me young, without a doubt…”

VIDEO: Idris Elba for ESSENCE (August 2017)

When asked if marriage is in his future, Idris states:

Am I ever gonna get remarried? I don’t think so. Yeah, I don’t think so. Marriage is an institution of sorts. And I’ve done it. It’s not for everybody. It’s not my life’s calling.

The August 2017 issue of Essence Magazine, on newsstands now.

