Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has gotten some brand new ink.

The entertainment mogul recently shared a photo of his huge new back tattoo while simultaneously promoting the release of his upcoming ‘Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop’ documentary.

Photo below…

Diddy shared the image above with the following caption: “She got my back!!!! #cantstopwontstop june 25th”

On a related note, check out the trailer for the ‘Can’t Stop Won’t Stop: The Bad Boy Story’.

Can’t Stop Won’t Stop, directed by Daniel Kaufman and produced by Live Nation, will be released via Apple Music on June 25.

What do you think of Diddy’s new ink?

Hot? or Nah?