LHHATL’s Joseline Hernandez Threatens to Blast Mona Scott Young… to Oprah! Did She & Stevie Get The Boot?! (VIDEO)

NEWSFLASH! Joseline Hernandez of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta is feeling ‘somekindaway’ about her boss Mona Scott Young.

The Puerto Rican Princess hit the net last night to dish dirt on her boss lady, angrily implying that Mona has been manipulating the cast throughout the years and vowing to blast all of her dirty deeds… but first, she wants y’all to get Oprah on the line.

Details + video below…

I didn't get the beginning but I got a little of the end 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😘😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😘 @joseline was not playing love her 😍 A post shared by 🌪Best Of Love And Hip Hop🍷 (@lnhhfights_) on May 31, 2017 at 8:05pm PDT

“I’mma come back in about five minutes. I need ya’ll to have yall phones ready to record what I’m about to tell you about this b**ch Mona [Scott-Young] and how she muthfu*king treated her cast members and all the s**t that she’s done to us throughout the muthafu*king years. I’m a let everybody know. I want you to hashtag Oprah and I want to go sit down with Oprah. Can ya’ll hashtag that?”

Clearly Oprah was busy because we haven’t heard a word about what exactly the ‘tea’ is that Joseline wants to spill.

I guess we’ll have to wait for the reunion, which coincidentally was filming last night.

Meanwhile, there’s talk that perhaps Joseline was upset because Mona decided to cut the budget by dismissing one (or both) of the top stars from LHHATL.

Joseline and Stevie J. are top earners on the show and in a cryptic post they both referenced money.