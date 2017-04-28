Several of my sources have confirmed that Attorney Phaedra Parks is history as far as Bravo is concerned.

I reported months ago that Phaedra would NOT be returning for season 10 of the popular reality show and reiterated the fact in a post a few weeks ago.

[READ: Phaedra Parks FIRED from The Real Housewives of Atlanta… *EXCLUSIVE DETAILS*]

Well, I’ve gotten even more confirmation that the ‘southern belle’ has gotten the boot.

As stated in my previous post, Phaedra did not receive an invite to return for season 10 and she’s reportedly in panic mode!

Word on the curb is that the entertainment attorney has been rallying the troops to convince Bravo execs that she’s needed on the show.

She’s even put out a call for ‘interns’ to reportedly assist with all of the online trolling that’s necessary to put a ‘spin’ all the negativity about her online.

But it seems Phaedra can save her time and energy, as one of my sources eloquently stated,

“Bravo doesn’t give a d*mn about all of that… if that were the case, Nene would have been back full time on season 9.”

I tried to give you guys another hint on my instagram and facebook yesterday that Phaedra is ghost…

New clips from the upcoming 3rd installment of the reunion have been released that further show just how bad Phaedra’s situation is…

In the clip above, Phaedra offers her side of the story on ‘Lesbiangate’ stating that she didn’t really ‘participate’ in rumors about Kandi being a lezz-bun (but the footage shows differently).

As previously stated in my reunion show tea post (click HERE if you missed that), Freak & Fraud Frick & Frack is DEAD and Pheadra is called out about how manipulative she’s been this season about all of the inflammatory lies circulating about Kandi.

Andy is clearly NOT HERE for Phaedra’s blatant deception and it clearly shows on his face.

In a 2nd clip, Shamea blasts Phaedra for her man stealing ways and we’re seen how Porsha finally sees the light…



VIDEO: Shamea Morton Blasts Phaedra Parks – RHOA Reunion Part 3

My intown sources also reveal that Porsha has been spilling the tea while she’s been out in the clubs… stating that she and Phaedra are DEFINITELY not friends any more and proudly proclaiming how she ‘flipped the script’ on Parks.

Clearly Phaedra underestimated Porsha’s level of intelligence… hell, maybe we all did.

Whatever the case, Porsha still has her reality tv job while Phaedra returns back to her REAL LIFE reality.

What do you think of these newly released clips?

Will you miss Phaedra on the show?