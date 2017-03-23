Rapper Da Brat has been steadily on the rise with her ‘comeback’ after serving jail time over a club brawl but she’s now facing a severe financial setback.

If you recall, the rapper was ordered to pay millions of dollars in damages back in 2014 to Shayla Stevens, the former Atlanta Falcons cheerleader she smashed in the face with bottle back in 2007 .

Welp, Shayla wants her dough and now she’s filed several garnishment documents in an attempt to secure payment.

Da Brat’s Dish Nation checks may be quite a bit smaller soon now that former cheerleader/model Shayla Stevens, who suffered a permanent scar on her face and brain damage from Da Brat’s brutal bottle attack, has filed to garnish Da Brat’s income

…Da Brat won’t be seeing much of her music royalties or her radio gig paycheck … due to the ex-Cheerleader who won a $6.7 million judgement due to the rapper smashing a bottle in her face, starting the process of seizing her money.

The rapper was previously sued by the former NFL cheerleader over a 2007 nightclub attack where Da Brat hit her in the face with a rum bottle.

2 years later, while the rapper was locked up serving her 3-year bid over the incident, a jury found the rapper liable and awarded Stevens a total of $6.4 million.

Da Brat spoke out after the verdict telling the plaintiff to get in line with her other creditors.

Stevens headed back to court recently and hit the rapper with multiple garnishment complaints over the unpaid judgment, which has now accumulated to $6.7 million dollars.

Stevens fired off the garnishment orders to Brat’s record label Sony Music in hopes of seizing any royalties coming in or money in their possession owed to the rapper. Da Brat hosts a radio show with Ricky Smiley on a network owned by Radio One Inc. … which is another one of the garnishments sent off by Stevens … meaning any money that was to be paid to the rapper will now have to be turned over … and it will continue on until the entire $6.7 million has been paid off.

