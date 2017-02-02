VH1 reality star, Stevie Jordan (aka Stevie J.) can probably sleep a little easier these days after avoiding jail time for child support.

The Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star appeared in front of a Federal judge recently to face charges after falling behind in child support to the tune of $1.3 MILLION DOLLARS.

‘Leave it to Stevie’ to smooth talk a judge out of jail time! Fortunately for him, the judge determined that he’s more likely to pay the arrears while working than inside of a jail cell.

Details below…

Stevie J. owes a whopping $1,304,835.86 to the mother of his oldest child but he got off easy with a 3 year payment plan.

[Sidebar: I wonder why Joseline Hernandez decided it was a bright idea to birth a baby by this dude, if he already wasn’t providing support for his kids? Then again, maybe that’s why she’s already back working only 3 weeks after giving birth! But I digress…]

According to reports, the popular reality star recently plead guilty and appeared in front of a judge recently with an impassioned plea regarding his massive child support debt:

I accept full responsibility for not fully financially supporting my children when I was younger, but I’ve stepped up to the plate now and I fully support my children not only financially, but they are the closest individuals to me.

The judge heard Steebie’s plea and decided to give him at least 3 years to come up with the dough. During that time, he’ll still be on probation unless he pays off the $1.3 million sooner than that.

Stevie was originally facing up to 6 months in jail, so I’d say… he got off pretty easy!

What do you think of Stevie J.’s latest child support drama?