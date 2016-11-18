Another day, another court loss for Sheree Whitfield of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

As you know, Whitfield is now a cast regular on the popular reality show and she’s apparently been doing anything to hold on to her peach… including breaking the law!

The court savvy home construction professional now faces fines after she held a ‘housewarming’ celebration for her 6 year uninhabitable housing project without proper permits.

Details below…

According to Rodney Ho of TheAJC, Whitfield was fined by Sandy Springs $1,000 for not getting the proper permits for a major housewarming party taped for the popular reality show last month.

She accepted the fine as part of a plea deal with the solicitor. Whitfield, who was on the show full time from 2008 to 2012 and returned last year, will also be under unsupervised probation by the city for 18 months to ensure she files for proper permitting in the future.

As stated in my previous posts, Sheree still doesn’t have a certificate of occupancy to reside in her home, so it’s highly unlikely that she would have been granted a permit to film there.



VIDEO: FULL WSBTV News Footage of Sheree Whitfield’s Court Hearing

Sheree’s neighbors also showed up to voice their disdain about her massive party, which disrupted the peaceful Sandy Springs neighborhood.

David Good, a neighbor of Whitfield’s, showed up at the hearing Friday morning. He had called the cops October 28 when dozens of cars showed up on his cul de sac behind Whitfield’s home and created a traffic nuisance. Good said people parked cars on neighbor’s lawns and blocked the street. He said there was a big spotlight that wasn’t allowed either.

Whitfield’s housewarming party taped last month and will reportedly air during the season finale of season 9.

WSB-TV’s Mike Petchenik also secured court footage of Sheree as she faced the judge this morning…

#RHOA cast member pleads no contest for not having certificate of occ. for her home, throwing party without permit. pic.twitter.com/OW7cMlsVEL — Mike Petchenik (@MPetchenikWSB) November 18, 2016

For the record, True Entertainment, the production company which creates “Real Housewives” for Bravo, was also fined $1,000 for not providing proper permits, security or parking. The $1,000 also included $500 for a June 23 event at Kenya Moore‘s nearby house, Moore Manor, that also didn’t have proper permits.

#RHOA producer to pay $1000 fine for not obtaining filming permits in #SandySprings. pic.twitter.com/iQMiBiaVve — Mike Petchenik (@MPetchenikWSB) November 18, 2016

Moore’s housewarming party was held this past Summer but aired during RHOA’s season 9 debut.

Kenya was also cited for failing to appear in court this morning for her case but she was allowed to reschedule her hearing for December 2nd.