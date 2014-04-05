It’s official! Kandi Burruss & her boo Todd Tucker of The Real Housewives of Atlanta are finally husband & wife!

The couple married yesterday evening (April 4, 2014) in a private ceremony held at Le Fais do-do in Atlanta.

The event was being filmed for Kandi & Todd’s upcoming wedding special (click HERE if you missed that news) and it was a ‘Coming to America’ theme. Guests were instructed to arrive around 5pm and were told to wear shades of purple in their attire.

Kandi revealed to InTouch magazine:

This is one of the best days of my life! I never imagined that I would marry my best friend. Todd’s been that to me. And to have just had the wedding of my dreams, it’s all been so beautiful. Now it’s time to party!

The cute couple met in 2011, during filming of the fourth season of the hit Bravo reality series and StraightFromTheA was first to reveal news of their engagement back in January 2014.

More exclusive wedding details under the cut…

Kandi posed with a few of her bridesmaids the day before her nuptials. (r-l: Tamera Wynn, Fantasia Barrino, Rasheeda, Kandi & Tiny Harris)

The Grammy-award winning ‘housewife’ also shared her big day with several of her RHOA cast mates, including Porsha Williams, Phaedra Parks & Apollo Nida, Cynthia Bailey & Peter Thomas and ex-housewife Sheree Whitfield.

Bridesmaids: Phaedra, Rasheeda & Fantasia pose with Keon Foley-Griffin

For all of you who had doubts, Mama Joyce was there and actually walked Kandi down the aisle. While I’ve heard Mama Joyce threw up her hands in disgust when asked ‘who gives this bride,’ at least she walked away without a confrontation and allowed the wedding to proceed.

Kandi & Todd’s celebrity guests also included: Musiq Soulchild, Doug E Fresh, Monica Brown, Tamar Braxton and her husband Vince Herbert, Derek J & Miss Lawrence (Fashion Queens), Shekinah (Family Hustle), Sherri Shephard (The View), Jawn Murray (Journalist), Q. Parker (112) and his wife Sharlinda Parker (Big Rich Atlanta), Keyshia Knight-Pulliam, Big Tigga, Monyetta Shaw (Atlanta Exes), Jazzy Pha (Producer) and Jervon ‘Vawn’ Simmon (The New Atlanta), Toya Wright, Stevie J and Benzino (Love & Hip Hop Atlanta), Chef Roble and a host of family and friends.

Nene Leakes and Kenya Moore were both no-shows. (Nene is in LA for DWTS and Kenya is off doing Celebrity Apprentice).

Kandi’s wedding gown and all of her bridesmaids dresses was reportedly being custom made by Atlanta designer Reco Chapple.

I heard that security was tight at the recording, so don’t expect the ‘big reveal’ until Kandi’s show finally airs.

A few things I’ve ‘heard’ along the way… Todd’s mom got into it with Mama Joyce a few days before the wedding and reportedly called her a messy b*tch. I’m not sure if the in-laws cleared the air before Kandi finally walked down the aisle, but I do know that Kandi and Todd did finally say ‘I do’ and it’s a done deal.

Todd and Kandi are each parents of two beautiful daughters. Todd has a 17 year Kae and Kandi is the mother of 11-year old Riley.

I’ll share more information about Kandi’s purple wedding later.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Are you surprised they finally made it down the aisle?