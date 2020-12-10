Word on the curb is that a trio of Atlanta area celebrities are set to open a restaurant in College Park next month.

Ne-Yo and his wife Crystal Smith join reality TV star Karlie Redd (Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta) for ‘Johnny’s Chicken and Waffles’ billed as an all day (and night) breakfast cafe.

Atlanta is apparently in for a treat as a few superstars join together with a brand new chicken & waffles restaurant slated to open soon in College Park.

According to Atlanta Eater:

The all-day (and night) breakfast menu for “Johnny’s Chicken and Waffles” reportedly features customizable chicken and waffles, biscuits, French toast, and omelette combinations. Sandwiches, such as the Triple Decker grilled cheese and a Wafflewhich, along with other dishes, like miso-glazed lamb chops, barbecue teriyaki salmon, and hot skillet peach or apple cobbler, are also available. Champagne and cocktails from the bar come served in carafes for sharing or in individual mason jars. The 85-seat restaurant includes a mix of booths, tables, high-top tables, and seating at the bar. A takeout counter inside the restaurant also sells fresh-baked pies and other “cafe goods,” according to the press release. The music-themed design for Johnny’s Chicken and Waffles features a mural of Harlem’s historic Apollo Theater, along with 14 platinum albums lining the walls from Atlanta musicians OutKast, Ludacris, Usher, and Ne-Yo.







For the record, a restaurant representative confirms that safety will be a priority during the pandemic, as patrons of Johnny’s Chicken and Waffles will be required to wear masks when not seated at a table or the bar.

Johnny’s Chicken & Waffles’ management team is closely following operational guidelines and cleaning protocol from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), as well as local, state and federal officials.

Congrats to Ne-yo, Crystal and Karlie on their latest venture.