WTF?!? 3 People Reportedly SHOT at Kandi Burruss’ OLG Restaurant in Atlanta on Valentine’s Day | EXCLUSIVE DETAILS

Valentine’s Day is traditionally a day filled with love and red roses, but Kandi Burruss of The Real Housewives of Atlanta may feel a bit differently today.

It’s being reported that earlier today, a day traditionally reserved for happy couples, that someone barged into Kandi’s OLG restaurant and started shooting!

Details below…

According to Atlanta’s 11Alive news, at least three people have been injured after a shooting inside a popular metro Atlanta restaurant.

East Point Police said that a suspect, a man, allegedly walked into Old Lady Gang Restaurant at 3650 Marketplace Boulevard and shot the intended target and two innocent bystanders. All three victims were shot inside the restaurant, the second location of a brand founded by reality T.V. star Kandi Burruss. Police confirmed the targeted victim was a male but didn’t provide any details on the bystanders or their ages.

Kandi and her husband Todd Tucker own several OLG locations in Atlanta. Their first location opened on Peter Street in Downtown Atlanta, however this disturbing incident occurred at their second location in the Camp Creek Marketplace shopping center off of Camp Creek Parkway.







According to the news outlet, authorities haven’t released details on the condition of the victims but said none of the injuries are considered life-threatening.

The shooting suspect is still at large.

This news piggybacks unconfirmed reports that Kandi and Todd’s OLG spin-off had recently been picked up by Bravo.

Hopefully this isn’t a scheme set up by Todd to secure the bag.

Story developing.