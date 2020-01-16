Nene vs. Kenya! #RHOA Mid-Season Trailer Reveals MORE ‘Housewives’ DRAMA!!! (VIDEO)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta has finally released the mid-season trailer for season 12 and it appears that it’s going to be NeNe Leakes versus Kenya Moore for the rest of the season!

Video + details below…

The two reality stars go head to head this season as it seems each of them knows how to press buttons and NO ONE is backing down!

During one scene, Nene even refers to Kenya as a ‘dumb b*tch’! While we don’t get see but a snippet of the brawl, it appears that it’s going to get EXPLOSIVE!!!

“Everybody, stop!” Tanya Sam shrieks as the crazed cast mates lunge toward each other.

In addition to the rumble between Nene & Kenya, the three amigos (Kandi, Cynthia and Kenya) get together as Kandi & Cynthia comfort and emotional Moore amid her “divorce” drama.

Porsha and Dennis road to the alter appears to have taken a detour as Dennis says he wants a pre-nup.







Nene and Porsha renew their friendship in a tearful scene as Williams admits it was tough being without her.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays on Bravo at 8pm EST.

What are your thoughts about the season 12 mid-season super-teaser?