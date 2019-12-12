Burruss, who has been sharing her surrogacy journey on the popular reality show, recently became a new mom to a health baby girl named Blaze (click HERE if you missed that).

The popular housewife has not only been transparent with her story, but she’s also graciously helping promote her surrogate’s miracle baby business.

Details + video below…

Kandi, Todd, and Shadina all appear in a recent video posted to the Atlanta mogul’s YouTube channel on December 10th. Shadina, who has served as a surrogate one other family before, says that Dr. Jackie of Married to Medicine (who just happens to be Kandi’s OB/GYN) first reached out to her to see if she or anyone she knew would be interested in being a surrogate for “a public figure.”

“And I kind of just brushed her off. I was like, I gave her the information and went about my business. And then she called me a couple months later again like, ‘Would you consider doing a mentorship with them?'” Shadina recalled. “I was like, ‘Of course, I’ll meet with them, speak to them, and we’ll go from there.’ And it really wasn’t then that I decided I would do it again. And me and Dr. Jackie had a conversation and was like, ‘Really would like to be able to use you.'”

Kandi said that Shadina was like an “angel” coming into her life and that the pairing “just seemed like it was meant to be.”

Todd shared that Dr. Jackie’s endorsement of Shadina was enough for him to move forward.

The trust we have for Dr. Jackie, the respect we have for Dr. Jackie, I just knew. I’m just saying for me, I just knew she won’t put anybody in front of us who wouldn’t be a right fit for us. So that was enough for me.

Who is Shadina Blount, you ask?







Well apparently she’s more than a substitute baby carrier. ln fact, Blount has a medical background, and previously worked as a nurse. She also has a master’s degree in healthcare business management.

Shadina says it was through her medical career that she became interested in becoming a surrogate. While working in an OBGYN’s office, Blount says she witnessed several heartbreaking incidents where women couldn’t sustain or pregnancy or could not get pregnant at all. She vowed that, ‘If I could ever just help one woman, that would just satisfy me.'”

After working at the OBGYN’s office for 10 years, Shadina connected with a family and successfully completed her first surrogacy.

Through her journey, Blount has recently launched her own surrogacy agency, Surrogacy Miracles and Consulting, to help others through the process and Kandi put her stamp of approval on the business in a social media post to her millions of followers.

Kandi recently promoted her surrogacy Q&A via social media. The entrepreneurial “housewife” shared a post directing fans to the video where she introduced her surrogate and she also offered valuable information on how to contact Blount for a consult:

I’ve had a lot of people to ask me questions about #surrogacy. Why’d we do it, how did we pick @shadinablunt to be our carrier, what are the steps, etc… So @todd167 @shadinablunt & I did a Youtube video discussing the process. Check it out on my Youtube #KandiOnline! Also if you have questions about getting the help of a #surrogate for your family or even becoming a surrogate follow Shadina’s business page @surrogacymiracles or set up a consultation with @shadinablunt through surrogacymiraclesconsulting.com.







For the record, Kandi and Todd notes in their video that they were advised to not get too close to Shadina but after spending the past 9 months together, they have formed a lifelong bond.

Now that Baby Blaze has arrived happy and healthy, Kandi said she wouldn’t have done anything differently on her journey to welcoming her third child. “I have no regrets on the decision that we made. It actually turned out to be a great thing for us,” she said. “We got a new friend, too!”

[Sidebar: I suspect Kandi also got a hand in a money making opportunity. Surrogacy is big business and Blount’s “new” consulting businesses has a huge head start… but I digress.]

What are your thoughts about Kandi & Todd introducing their surrogate?

PHOTOS: Instagram