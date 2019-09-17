Pastor Jamal Bryant and Kanye West strike a post at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church this past Sunday.

Bryant reportedly received a phone call from West’s camp only 36 hours before the service indicating that the popular entertainer wanted to come worship and of course he jumped at the opportunity to host.

“We started doing somersaults and jumping jacks just at the opportunity… because we knew what this would mean for a community that we have desperately been trying to reach.”

West claims that he chose the church because God led him to Atlanta, “to the home where I was born, where my mother met my daddy”.

In addition to the music, attendees of New Birth were treated to a 10-minute sermon by the hip-hop artist. Among the hundreds of worshippers were Chris Tucker, Jermaine Dupri, Fonzworth Bently, T.I. and Tiny, 2 Chainz and more.

Photos + full video of Kanye’s ‘Sunday Service’ performance at New Birth below…







Kanye and Chris Tucker

Kanye, 2Chainz, T.I.

Kanye poses with Bu Thiam (right) and guest.







What are your thoughts about Kanye bringing his SUNDAY SERVICE to the Atlanta Mega Church?