Porsha Williams of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and her fiance Dennis McKinley shared a romantic Vegas get-away for Labor Day Weekend alongside friends Shamea Morton and husband Gerald Mwangi.

Back in July, I reported that Porsha and Dennis’ “break up” was a bunch of bs (click HERE if you missed that).

I hate to say I told you so… but yeah… I did.

Clearly, the couple are closer than ever and out living their best lives poolside with friends.

Photos + videos below…

After plenty of drama involving cheating accusations, unfollowing and re-following each other on social media, it appears that PJ’s parents are still very much in love.

Dennis shared an image of his wife to-be with the caption “Me and mine vs You and yours!”

The Hot Dog King also dropped the wedding ring emoji which had many inquiring if they were planning to tie the knot in Vegas.







A fan even wrote in the comments, “You need to go head and marry her while you in Vegas.” To which Dennis responded, “In the morning.”

Porsha also shared several images online as they bumped and grind poolside alongside RHOA friend of the shwo Shamea Morton and her husband Gerald Mwangi.

Welp… at least we know Porsha and Dennis are still very much a couple.